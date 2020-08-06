Editor:
We know that without your support The Donald could not have won in 2016. We know that you prostituted your basic beliefs in order to get the Supreme Court make-up you wanted. You got it, and it is time to stop.
When Moses called the plague down upon Egypt it was because of the stubborn arrogance of Pharaoh. Pharaoh did not heed God’s message and he and his cohorts were left drowning in the Red Sea. Well, God has just sent you, and unfortunately us, the same message. The big question is will you Evangelicals behave like Pharaoh behaved? Will you continue down the path of denial? Will you take the rest of us down with you?
Wake up, Evangelicals. It’s time you listened to your God and stopped listening to Pharaoh. The Golden Calf beckons you again and your faith demands you resist.
Mike Deignan
Punta Gorda
