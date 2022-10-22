Editor:

“You can grab them by the ***** and the more important you are the more they like it,” said the future president of the United States. Makes you want to puke. Nevertheless, evangelicals maintained their rock-solid support. They justified this support by the potential win of Supreme Court seats. You might think that this was a one-time temporary abandonment of their religious principles, and that they would regain their religious perspective. That the court seats were in pursuit of this one-time higher ideal. And thus, they could be forgiven for this onetime transgression.

