“You can grab them by the ***** and the more important you are the more they like it,” said the future president of the United States. Makes you want to puke. Nevertheless, evangelicals maintained their rock-solid support. They justified this support by the potential win of Supreme Court seats. You might think that this was a one-time temporary abandonment of their religious principles, and that they would regain their religious perspective. That the court seats were in pursuit of this one-time higher ideal. And thus, they could be forgiven for this onetime transgression.
But no. Here comes Hershel Walker running toward the Senate and away from his womanizing and abortion peddling behavior. And yes, the evangelicals have again maintained their rock-solid support. This time they are in pursuit of another 'higher' ideal, control of the Senate. Logic says they will eventually prostitute themselves for dog catcher elections.
Think about this though. The Founding Fathers separated church and state to protect the church. So religion could not become a political arm of the state as was the case in England. Contrary to some notions, religion and politics do mix and they are highly combustible.
Perhaps the evangelicals should apply to become the official religion of America. Do evangelicals have a woman’s dress code?
