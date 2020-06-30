Editor:
Masks? I don't wear them
They mess up my hair
They hide my cute face
I like when people stare
Wait a minute, I have to cough
Haven't felt too well of late
Because of aches and pains
Missed my bar-hopping date
I almost got fired yesterday
For being late again
They think an hour or two
Is a terrible sin
Just can't help feeling achy
From my head to my feet
But I'm still so attractive
It must be the heat
Oh, look at those stupid people
Wearing masks wherever they go
You wouldn't catch me wearing one
My face I want to show
Suzanne Smith
Englewood
