Editor:

Masks? I don't wear them

They mess up my hair

They hide my cute face

I like when people stare

Wait a minute, I have to cough

Haven't felt too well of late

Because of aches and pains

Missed my bar-hopping date

I almost got fired yesterday

For being late again

They think an hour or two

Is a terrible sin

Just can't help feeling achy

From my head to my feet

But I'm still so attractive

It must be the heat

Oh, look at those stupid people

Wearing masks wherever they go

You wouldn't catch me wearing one

My face I want to show

Suzanne Smith

Englewood

