Rep. John Lewis, a political giant, has left us. His civil rights struggle of hope for justice and equality for all must be the desire of every American.
Division and unrest in our country is out of control. White House corruption and reports of Russian bounty on our fighting soldiers is an alarming concern. The coronavirus pandemic continues to escalate.
Trumpism is being challenged by true Republican Conservatives. George Will, George Bush, Gen. Mattis, Gen. Powell, Gen. Kelly, Rex Tillerson, John Bolton, Geo Conway, Mitt Romney, too many to mention like retired military and intelligence personnel including Constitutional professors. They all agree Trump is unfit to lead and a danger to our Constitution and democracy. Dr. Mary Trump warns that her uncle is a sadist, racist and cannot help himself.
My fellow brothers and sisters, corruption, lies and Covid-19 continues to worsen. The virus has killed over 140,000 with no corrective plan in sight. The coronavirus is no hoax, will not disappear!
If you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have a moral obligation to do something about it...
Rep. John Lewis.
I’m optimistic, there is hope for a better tomorrow, a peaceful change and a United America. Vote on Nov 3.
Dan Rodriguez
Port Charlotte
