Editor:
Tonight in Punta Gorda was an awesome event. I have lived here half my life and there is not a memory without our Cathy from the Elks. She is battling cancer. An awesome event is fitting for a woman who has always given her all for everyone who was lucky enough to have the pleasure of her company.
She is the cute, freckle-faced girl with that raspy voice that makes you fall in love. As seen tonight, the whole town fell in love with her.
My family adopted her, as every family should. She is what is good in the world and our little paradise.
Cathy, you are going to beat this. We all love you.
Joey Higgins
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.