Editor:

Tonight in Punta Gorda was an awesome event. I have lived here half my life and there is not a memory without our Cathy from the Elks. She is battling cancer. An awesome event is fitting for a woman who has always given her all for everyone who was lucky enough to have the pleasure of her company.

She is the cute, freckle-faced girl with that raspy voice that makes you fall in love. As seen tonight, the whole town fell in love with her.

My family adopted her, as every family should. She is what is good in the world and our little paradise.

Cathy, you are going to beat this. We all love you.

Joey Higgins

Punta Gorda

