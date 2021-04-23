Editor:
I had occasion to go to the Events Center for my Covid shot. The helpful people there took my history, no cell, no email, no problem. They will see me in 28 days for my second shot.
They were great at the Events Center and I never felt a thing. Thank you Events Center for your caring and helpful attitude.
Nancy Bishop
Port Charlotte
