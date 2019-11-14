Editor:
The invasion of the Everglades by exotic snakes is a huge problem. Are we dealing with it? Not really.
There have been over 3,500 boas and rock pythons that have been trapped. That's about how many that exist on 10 to 20 acres on this huge area — 2 million acres. The experts estimate that these predators have consumed more than 90% of the native mammals, Soon they will run out of food. What will happen then?
A guess would be that the snakes living in the middle of the Everglades will starve or they might resort to cannibalism. I don't know if they can do that, only a herpetologist could answer that question. The ones on the periphery have another option...migration to a new food source. The communities on the outskirts of the park would be at risk of a serpent invasion.
Their population obviously reached a critical mass a while ago, when we could have done something real about it. The only thing I think we can do is gather as many of the surviving native mammals that remain so we can propagate them and return them to the Everglades when all these critters are dead or moved to Miami, Palm Beach, and Naples.
Rick Garms
Englewood
