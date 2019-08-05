Editor:
Thank you, Charlotte County, for blessing the Kiwanis Shoes for Kids Project, which serves the youth of Charlotte County. The mission of this project is to assist local families with a basic need, a new properly fitted pair of tennis shoes.
Consider how it may feel wearing a pair of sneakers which are four sizes too small or placing duct tape on the toes of your tennis shoes so that you can wear your shoes a little longer until family finances can warrant a new pair. Imagine having to wear braces on your feet to help with mobility; sometimes this may mean a special pair of sneakers which can lace up the calf. The impact of a new pair of shoes is a physical, emotional and spiritual lift for the youth which receive them.
Even though you may not know the name or even face of the youngster which was blessed by your gift; please think of the youth you pass on your daily travels. Those that zip by in new sneakers which may have: glitter, Spiderman or Batman lights, beautiful pastel colors or high-tops which are ready to hit the courts. These youngsters will definitely run faster, jump higher and be overjoyed with their gift from you; a compassionate, caring individual who wants to help another with a gift from the heart.
Bless you and thank you so very much.
Christy Smith
Port Charlotte
