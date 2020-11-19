Editor:
Was watching "60 Minutes" last night and listened to Barack Obama promote his new book with Scott Pelley and wondered why reporters never ask the right questions.
For experienced reporters it would come natural, that is if you were not biased. Our ex-president and Mr. Pelley were discussing how to bring truth back to the White House, as if our ex-president always told the truth and the POTUS ( Trump) always lied to the public.
They also discussed bringing unity back to the Congress so Democrats and Republicans could work together. Like they did when the POTUS took office trying to impeach him for three and one-half years, never working with him set on getting him out of office.
On the words of Peter Strzok and James Comey, who lied before the Senate judiciary committee and are still free men, and nothing about the Steele dossier either, paid for by the DNC or Hillary Clinton. I believe that all politicians, Democrat or Republicans, lie and presidents, also including the one about to take office.
So let's not single out the POTUS as the only liar in Washington, because we the public are not that stupid and the media still tries to pawn off more lies then any politician. It would have been nice to see Mr. Pelley ask Barack Obama about any one of those topics, guaranteed you would have heard lies, lies and more lies.
Richard Fusani
Punta Gorda
