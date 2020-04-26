Editor:
Our local supermarket chains are spending mucho bucks on advertisements alleviating our fears about shopping in these establishments by telling us how they are having special hours for seniors, spending lots of time cleaning and sanitizing to make us all feel safer.
Here's my question: I have been shopping on multiple occasions and each time I see approximately 20% of our store employees wearing masks. Can anyone explain to me why masks are not a requirement of all store employees? These 'feel good' ads are giving us a false sense of security!
Bonnie Macpherson
North Port
