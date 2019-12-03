Editor:
America has a housing crisis. Since 1960, renters' median earnings have gone up 5 percent while rents have risen by 61 percent — and only 37 affordable and available rental homes exist for every 100 extremely low-income renter households. However, because of inadequate funding, only one in four eligible households can get rental housing assistance.
Stable housing makes our lives and our communities better. It improves job performance and helps our children stay happy, healthy, and safe. Kids do better in school when they have a reliable place to come home to.
Everyone deserves a home. I call on our senators and representatives in Washington to shift tax resources to support a "Renters Tax Credit" for low- and moderate-income families. We must address the affordable housing crisis and end poverty.
Alexis Maestre-Saborit
Fort Myers
