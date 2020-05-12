Editor:
We are not at the beginning of the end for this virus, but, perhaps the end of the beginning. I could not be prouder of this community.
The collective response has been magnificent. The first responders and healthcare providers have put their lives on the line in order to help their fellow humans. The grocery sores and other big box and small stores have stayed open to keep us well supplied, while they respect the proper medical caution. The attorneys, bankers, and CPAs are working overtime to keep everyone financially solvent. The truckers are bringing us food and gasoline everyday at no small risk to their lives. The people who bring to us our fresh tap water and take away our waste are on the job as always.
The teachers, public and private, are doing their level best to keep our children educated and connected. The media and the health department are bringing us the information that we need. The funeral homes are acting most professionally to bring dignity and respect to the COVID deceased. Our religious leaders are bringing the dual messages of eternal life and earthly solace.
Every person in the community is doing his or her part to move our local society forward. I would hope that the few local Cassandras will see the light and will act in a more positive manner. I am humbled to be part of this response. I’m walking a path that He presented to me a long time ago. I’m trying not to get in the way.
David M. Klein
Punta Gorda
