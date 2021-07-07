Editor:
Some insist that a republic is not a democracy and cannot be. Usually, they do not explain how their republic governs itself except that it is not by majority rule. Does that mean that their republic is governed only by minority rule?
The term republic comes from res publica, the public thing. The public is everybody. It is everyone’s thing. A form of government. The people’s government, of the people, for the people.
In a small political body, town hall meetings bring everyone together where they can discuss the public issues and arrive at decisions. In a large political body, that is impossible simply because there are too many people to fit in a space where every person can hear and be heard. Therefore, representatives are chosen by the people to conduct the people’s business in the name of the people. Typically, this is done more conveniently in more or less equal political subdivisions. Congressional districts, for example. All of this is done by established law earlier approved by the people.
Thus, we can have government of the people, for the people, by the people. A democratic republic.
There are always some people who think that they alone are the ones who know how things should be done and that other people should be kept out of the process. They tend to think that they have a right to pick themselves and to exclude everybody else in doing the public business. Not everyone agrees.
Theodore Zawistowski
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.