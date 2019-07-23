Editor:
The hurricane article by Frank Desguin brought back memories of Hurricane Donna in 1960.
My parents in Key Largo, saw the Gulf swept out 2 miles. Donna then traveled here to the West Coast. Onward to the East Coast. My 2 little girls and I were in Portsmouth, Va. Our huge Chinaberry tree was uprooted. My husband, stationed on the U.S.S. Tills in Portland, Maine, rode hurricane anchorage.
We all need to heed the storm warnings.
Lillian R Murray
Punta Gorda
