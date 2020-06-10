Editor:
Please encourage all of your readers to get a copy of former Secretary of Defense, Gen. James Mattis’ article in the Atlantic magazine. We need to read it, absorb it, and take it to heart. Please everyone, for the sake of our country, Listen to Mattis!
Judy Tomlin
Port Charlotte
