Editor:
I thank the Sun for printing, and intern, Ms. Rebecca Schwind for writing, her very warm and eye-opening column in the August 7, edition. Very well done! I hope you all read it.
Rather than a weak attempt to paraphrase its content, I'll implore everyone who might've missed it to see if they can bring it up with the online edition of the Sun. It's a very spot-on piece.
Thank you, Ms. Rebecca Schwind! Well done, young lady! Very well done, indeed!
Thanks again.
Paul St.Germain
Punta Gorda
