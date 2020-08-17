Editor:

I thank the Sun for printing, and intern, Ms. Rebecca Schwind for writing, her very warm and eye-opening column in the August 7, edition. Very well done! I hope you all read it.

Rather than a weak attempt to paraphrase its content, I'll implore everyone who might've missed it to see if they can bring it up with the online edition of the Sun. It's a very spot-on piece.

Thank you, Ms. Rebecca Schwind! Well done, young lady! Very well done, indeed!

Thanks again.

Paul St.Germain

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments