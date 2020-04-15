Editor:
Some reasons that should be raised when thinking about term limits:
• How many politicians became millionaires after elected?
• Does your job control your own salaries?
• Who spends a majority of their job raising cash to perpetuate their own job?
• Why don’t they belong to Social Security? They have their own medical plan. They don’t pay for their own campaign mail.
• Who do politicians work and report to?
• How does a politician get fired for a bad job?
We are we always promised the same things. Why, why? Did you ever hear of “under the table,” “one hand washes the other” and others?
Over the last 26 years that I have lived in Punta Gorda, I have read many letters to the editor that had the same questions. They have been individually highlighted but not combined.
Is this the time for term limits?
Bob Dewire
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.