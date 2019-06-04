Editor:
To all my sisters who think they own their own bodies. God made everyone in the world and we all belong to him. God breathes a soul into the baby when it is conceived. That baby is now God’s child just as he breathed a soul into your body when you were conceived.
Everything in the world belongs to God. He made it. We are to cherish and preserve everything for we are all sons and daughters of that one God. The womb should be the most sacred place for that sacred life within you. I’ve heard women say it’s their body and it’s none of our business. But it is our business for that’s our brother or sister.
When a woman is in trouble and feels that she needs to abort her child, she needs to stop and ask God what he wants her to do, not a friend, not a relative, not a boyfriend, but only God. When she feels at peace she is probably doing the right thing. God loves his daughter no matter what.
Rape and incest are terrible. But that life is still a gift from God and there are individuals and groups that will help you at every step of the way even adoption. Will it be easier? No. The right thing never is, but you won’t have any regrets as you will after an abortion.
Help others make the right decision and pray with them if possible.
Lucy Allen
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.