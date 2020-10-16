Editor:
Every despicable thing Democrats and “never Trumpers” ever believed about Trump has been proven true or worse. He literally lets Putin get away with murder. Fox News is his personal lie factory. Anything he disagrees with is fake news. The GOP is fawning or mute.
Contagious with covid-19, he risked the lives of several secret servicemen for a parade around the hospital. They’re expendable, just like the dignitaries in the Rose Garden for the SCOTUS nomination. Just like the White House staff and those who go to his rallies. And the seniors he conned into risking their health to “re-open” the economy and vote in person, maskless.
Millions of useful idiots continue to support him: white supremacists, Qanon, evangelicals, conspiracy theorists, and every person who flies a Trump flag or reposts garbage and hate on social media. Some are even prepared to “stand by” on Election Day. Presumably armed.
The mainstream media thought that if only his devotees knew the truth of the man, they would turn away from him, but they missed that he is worshiped because he is a boorish, know-it-all, racist, not in spite of it. The cult believes every word he says. They will not face the truth. They refuse to even look.
Karma has been invoked, but plain old science explains it best. He knew early it was airborne and deadly, and then every single step he took was wrong. Everything he touches dies. Vote him out before he destroys us.
Denise Candea
Port Charlotte
