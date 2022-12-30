Irony fascinates me. In his Christmas message, Pope Francis issued a statement chastising those seeking wealth and power. That, coming from the head of an organization that has, historically and currently, sought wealth and power by whatever means possible seems rather ludicrous.
And abortion. I see irony in forcing a woman to unwillingly bear a child while not affording her some ability to prevent pregnancy be it sex and reproductive education, affordable birth control or working to eliminate the sexual objectification of women in our society. It would also behoove us to ease the financial stress on the women being forced to bear the burden that our society is placing on them.
And Florida, dear Florida where WTF no longer stands only for "Welcome to Florida." DeSantis' campaign for "Free Florida" was absurdly ironic from his attempt to control what is taught in elementary school to his muzzling of college professors with his "anti woke" and "don't say gay" bills make me think that freedom in Florida exists only for those who support religious based conservativism.
I also see irony in many who support Republican candidates. I can almost understand the financially secure, white, mostly male population attempting to hold onto the privileged position it has held historically, but I cannot understand any woman, member of a minority, anyone unemployed, underemployed or so called lower or middle class who supports a group seeking to decimate their rights or their financial support system.
