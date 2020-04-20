Editor:
The City of Punta Gorda has an attractive parking garage in the downtown area — handy and necessary for the restaurants, shops, farmer’s market, and many musical and other events of the active downtown. However, the parking garage is also home to dozens of pigeons sitting and nesting on overhead beams, and pipes for the sprinkler and other systems. Therefore, the floors are covered with prodigious amounts of pigeon excrement. Neither cars nor walkers can avoid it.
In these days of consciousness of viruses and diseases it would make sense to be aware of the many illnesses which can be caused by these piles of excrement, and the dust scattered by cars driving over it and visitors walking through it. Several of the known illnesses are quite serious. The role of pigeons in the deadly corona virus SARS, also known as the bird flu, is not yet known.
There are many clean, non-lethal, treatments for overhead pipes and beams which would prevent these birds and their dangerous droppings from soiling this otherwise nice city facility.
Dave Palmer
Punta Gorda
