Editor:
Our country has just gone through a battle for the soul of our nation and lost. The battle was between ‘good’ and ‘evil’, but the war has just begun.
There was the battle for the right to live a long productive life; and the support of murdering unborn babies.
There was the battle between Capitalism, which guaranties an individual the chance to excel; and Socialism, which guaranties loss of freedom and misery for all.
There was the battle between a Constitutional Republic, with the checks and balances of the electoral college; and the Democratic socialists, with their mob rule.
There was the battle between truth; and the systemic lying of the left.
There was the battle between us righteous average citizens; and the demonic wickedness of the rioting, looting, and leftist murdering mobs.
There was the battle between Christianity, upon which this country was founded; and the agnostic left, supporting the removal of God from everything. The ‘Bill of Rights’ guarantees the freedom of religion not the freedom from religion.
What we really need is a national pain pill, just an infusion of common sense, and the return of good conscience. It seems that the God-believing Christians and the good folks of the United States of America has lost the recent battle against evil, but the war has just begun.
The socialist left is destroying our promised land by subverting the beliefs of our founding by election cheating, but there is always hope for righteousness.
God Bless the USA!
Terry M. Campbell
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.