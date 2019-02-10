Editor:
The op-ed piece, "Trump remorse," is one of the dumbest op-eds, except for those written by Rich Lowry, I have ever read.
The "insiders," who anticipated that The Donald might take on a presidential personality, act maturely and responsibly, be reasonable and act rationally and perform his duties respectfully, got close enough to realize that the infantile misogynist wasn't going to change after 70 years of being groomed as a child to be a spoiled cheater and consequently acting accordingly wasn't going to change.
These are career, experienced civil servants and politicians who have become very surprised and disappointed. They have the same rights and privileges of free speech as everyone else in this country has traditionally had. But now, many people are denied the right to peacefully assemble and make their concerns known and have probably been identified by at least by the FBI as suspicious or even terrorist groups.
The arming of our police agencies with surplus military gear and equipment is an inherent suppression of our our previously protected rights.
Thomas A. Pritchard
Rotonda West
