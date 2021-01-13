Editor:
Shame on our Congress and our leaders in Washington. Hearing them blame everyone but themselves is the height of absurdity. Congress brought the riotous debacle on themselves with their own actions and behavior. They have been teaching Americans to hate ideas and to have contempt for people whose views are different from their own. The President is equally to blame.
Nothing in our constitution authorizes our nation's leaders to harbor hatred and disdain for officials across the aisle. They all have a duty to listen and to vote their conscience or to work diligently toward compromise.
Seeking impeachment two weeks before the end of a President’s term is a horrible waste of time and resources. It’s simply a continuation of contemptuous behavior. Now, if Pelosi, Schumer and McConnell would say to Trump, “If you would step down today, we would too.” What a great compromise that would be because these are the stars of hate and contempt.
These and many elected officials will say and do anything to benefit themselves. They are the best examples of the urgent need to have term limits. But they would never support term limits because it would deny of the power and extraordinary wealth that they now accumulate at our expense.
Jon Shattuck
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.