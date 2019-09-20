Editor:
I would like to give a shout-out to Venice Hospital. I was admitted last week for a cardiac ablation procedure. So, when friends heard I was having it done in Venice all I heard was they wouldn’t go anywhere except Sarasota.
Now, I have lived in this area for 50 years and heard and read about some of the poor ratings the hospital has gotten over the years. Well, I was so pleasantly surprised during my five-day stay last week. The doctors, nurses, CNA’s and housekeeping all went the extra mile in meeting my needs. No one ever left the room without asking was "there anything else" they could do for me. I even asked my wife if they thought I was somebody important and were they giving me VIP treatment, because it sure made me feel special.
Getting back to what other people are still judging the hospital reputation on. I know it’s hard to bounce back from some past negatives, because people can’t wait to tell the first 20 people they meet about it. But if they hear something positive, they might tell one person about it.
Sorry to say, that’s how people roll now a days. Hopefully this letter will push them to give Venice Hospital another well-deserved chance. I know you won’t be disappointed.
Great job to nurses on third floor, Andrew, Dianne and “Big Joe”; CNA’s Ann and Heather; housekeeping, Helene.
Ron Orlikowski
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.