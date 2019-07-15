Editor:
Congrats to the Venice tennis on winning the state championship. The credit goes to the kids, but as Coach Robertson said it does not happen without the support of the parents and local teaching pro's.
USPTA pro and owner of Englewood Tennis center Bob Zipay, whose son is nationally ranked and number one on the team, has done a super job developing kids in this area. Bob and his staff work with most of the Lemon Bay boys also.
When I see junior tennis players, I see the results of good teaching pros, coaches and kids who listen. Bob and his staff, along with local pros, former Lemon Bay boys coach Mike Maier and current LB girls coach Darrell Roach, have developed all of the good players in this area for decades.
Kids come first for these three men. We used to say, "Kids on a court aren't in juvenile court."
At IMG in Bradenton it costs $50,000 or $75,000 per semester. We have priced most of our athletes out of tennis. The Bucs have a better chance of winning the Super Bowl than an American man has of winning a major tournament since Andy Roddick.
John Matheny
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.