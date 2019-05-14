Editor:
Stop the shootings. Cruz made a plea bargain, will plead guilty if the death penalty is removed.
OK, so now we lock him up, he gets to see himself on TV, read about himself in all the magazines and consider himself famous.
I guarantee if he was given 30 days and then put to death, the killings would stop. No one who wants fame wants death. Kill him, the next idiot wanting attention will stop and think. It’s not going to stop by making them famous.
Besides, why did we have to support Charles Manson all those years? Punish them, it will stop. Or leave them in a room with the victim's relatives for a couple hours. When you do something like this, you should not have any power at all.
Nancy Stecker
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.