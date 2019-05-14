Editor:

Stop the shootings. Cruz made a plea bargain, will plead guilty if the death penalty is removed.

OK, so now we lock him up, he gets to see himself on TV, read about himself in all the magazines and consider himself famous.

I guarantee if he was given 30 days and then put to death, the killings would stop. No one who wants fame wants death. Kill him, the next idiot wanting attention will stop and think. It’s not going to stop by making them famous.

Besides, why did we have to support Charles Manson all those years? Punish them, it will stop. Or leave them in a room with the victim's relatives for a couple hours. When you do something like this, you should not have any power at all.

Nancy Stecker

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments