Editor:
It was disappointing to read a recent The Daily Sun reprint from the Orlando Sun-Sentinal that demeaned the highly principled and patriotic Heritage Foundation for its valuable efforts to assure voting reliability in future elections.
Concurrently, Sun publisher Glen Nickerson wrote a column affirming that local newspapers are the public’s safest source of news and that the Sun stands out as such. Many saw that as overreach, as 70% of Sun non-local news content is piped in from the Associated Press, the most left-leaning and biased of all media enterprises.The Sun’s own editorial stance continues to degrade. Its story headline and placement practices daily reinforce that observation.
Unfortunately, this reality exists within all print media, which is struggling to survive instant cable and free on-line news, the dearth of advertisers, a citizenry inured by pictures and spoken words on TV and smartphones, parental indifference and stunted educational development. Buying another newspaper’s words and blaring them, with attribution but also as your own, is just the latest evolution of tired journalistic plagiarism, in which key words, mindless labels and rabid-dog attacks spread rapidly through its craven universe.
I am saddened that the truth that once was printed to keep us free has been upended to enslave us by what should be honest local brokers. May the Heritage Foundation’s good works help preserve our freedom.
Bob Strayton
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.