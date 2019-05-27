Editor:
The Rotonda West Streets & Drainage MSBU has proposed an increase in tax from $100 to $400 per year, beginning in November. The increase will be long-term to cover the approximate coast of $16 million for repaving of roads in 2024.
Additionally, the county is waiting for a study of Rotonda's 21 bridges to determine their condition. Those results will likely cause another tax increase. Recently, the MSSBU allocated $275,000 for 5 miles of sidewalk design and $350,000 for purchase of 29 signs. Sidewalks cost about $680,000 per mile.
I agree with funding for bridges and roads. I vehemently disagree with spending one dime on expensive sidewalks that serve very few residents. Allocations for sidewalks should not be made without a survey of residents to determine if they want them and a comprehensive study proving need and justification of expense.
MSBU board members are supposed to represent residents' opinions to the County Commission. They are not elected by the taxpayers they represent. They are appointed by the County Commission.
Many Rotonda West residents are frustrated that the only means of representation to the MSBU board is attendance at their quarterly meetings. What about seasonal, and foreign taxpayers? Taxpayers deserve fair representation. If the MSBU can afford to pay $12,000 per sign, why can't they spend about $5,000 for a survey of the residents to determine whether or not they want to pay for expensive sidewalks while paying off debt and loan interest for roads and bridges?
Diane Shaw
Rotonda West
