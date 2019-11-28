Editor:

This past week I had a medical emergency that took me to Fawcett Hospital's ER. I was helped immediately and, after exams and testing, was admitted by Dr. Davis. She continued to check up on me throughout my stay and released me four days later.

She was professional and took the time to answer all my questions. The nursing team of Jayme and Jenn went above and beyond and stayed with me throughout the night assisting me and preventing me from having to go to the ICU. They truly were my angels that night and the following two nights.

Dr. Tufts, my surgeon, rearranged his schedule to perform the procedure first thing the next morning. He called to check on me throughout the day. The nurses, students, assistants, food service staff and housekeeping staff on the Oncology Unit treated me with tender care and assisted me with all my needs.

Finally, thank you to the very proficient Kathleen Spellman, oncology manager, for expediting my release and even taking me to my car when a volunteer wasn't available. A hospital stay is never fun, but all of these folks made it pleasant and allowed me to return home much healthier!

Debi Deryk

Port Charlotte

