Editor:
I get up in the morning to see Al Roker (NBC) in the Arctic, drilled down into the ice to get samples because they are finding that the earth is warming deeper into the earth.
Then I read, not an hour later, that NASA is reporting growth in one of Greenland's key glaciers.
Climate change proponents want us to buy into the notion climate change is man-made and that the science is settled. Given all that I read and hear, I cannot buy that the issue is settled.
Experience tells me this: Coffee is bad, now it is OK. Eggs are bad, no good, now bad again. There are too many examples of science changing as more is learned. Just look how are understanding of our galaxy and beyond has changed as we learn more.
I think we can all agree that we should take care of Mother Earth. The tactic that the Al Gore followers have embraced — being alarmists, being unreceptive to real concerns, and setting up and "us or them" situation has only caused some of us to wonder, what is the real goal?
We find it disingenuous that people who live in McMansions are preaching to the rest of us about our carbon footprint. I have no problem giving up plastic straws but I do want a straw (paper is fine). I don't want to drink off the rim of a glass that has been handled by multiple people before it gets to me.
All I'm saying is, it isn't settled, stop being unbending, listen to the other people. We might actually reach a meeting of the minds.
Victoria Vaughn
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.