Three candidates running in each of the upcoming primary races for the Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners; one incumbent and two challengers for each seat. Voters need to ask themselves if this is the right time to change horses? Let me explain, because putting inexperienced candidates in office could have some unintended consequences.
Economic experts are predicting major downturns in our economy by year's end, and possibly the worst recession in decades, bringing severe financial challenges to our county and its residents, particularly low-wage earners and seniors, retirees, and the disabled. People on fixed income, service jobs and small business owners who could suffer personal financial hardship or ruin.
The challengers are good upstanding people, and might make good county commissioners someday, but if these predications hold true, isn’t it in our best interest to have experienced people remain in office versus rookies who need to spend several years learning the ropes? It also takes years of networking on the local, state and federal level to acquire the proper connections to cut through the red tape and quickly obtain any needed assistance and resources. Newbies can’t hit the ground running and lack the requisite knowledge and contacts to plan ahead and know which buttons to immediately push when the economic tsunami hits the fan.
Please consider this factor and if you think it is important, then on this basis alone, reduce this risk by reelecting Commissioners Stephen R Deutsch and Christopher Constance for one more term. It’s the smart move.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.