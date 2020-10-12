Editor:
My choice for sheriff of Charlotte County is Mr. Dale Ritchhart. I've known Dale for many years as a former member of the Sheriff's Office and as a friend. Dale is an honest, caring, family enriched man, community take-action, and a law enforced person I know.
With his 28 years of experience in law enforcement and with the CCSO, he has withnessed many changes within the agency and now he can change it for the better. With a very top-heavy ranked administration, he will utilize our taxpayer dollars in a conservative way that will benefit this county. The current sheriff's budget has grown every year as I believe it is getting out of proportion due to creating new over-rated ranked positions for only a few members, deputies and even for his own family.
Dale will listen, participate with the community, enforce those that break the law and will get this county safe again. He is a man that believes you do have the right to free speech, be active with the sheriff's office, tell the truth and you will be a good citizen for the community and for Charlotte County. Time for change and Dale Ritchhart is the answer.
David Cesino
Port Charlotte
