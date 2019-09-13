Editor:
Sharing space with wildlife is such a worthwhile balancing act. Awareness and respect are required to have the awesome privilege of witnessing wild animals as they naturally go about their daily rituals of hunting, eating, nesting, resting, mating and simply living. It proves to be the most spectacular reality show if we are fortunate to see them.
Many animal sightings are reported by one of our veteran trail blazers, Larry Linn, on a weekly basis. We are accustomed to wild reptiles roaming the wetlands of the Alligator Creek Preserve. A problem encounter has never occurred in the 33 years we have been open for nature exploration. Still, guests should always use caution when a resident alligator is sighted. Hikers can and should always detour around them.
Alligator Creek Preserve is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. A convenient walk-through is open from dawn to dusk.
Doris J. Button, CEO
Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.