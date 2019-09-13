Editor:

Sharing space with wildlife is such a worthwhile balancing act. Awareness and respect are required to have the awesome privilege of witnessing wild animals as they naturally go about their daily rituals of hunting, eating, nesting, resting, mating and simply living. It proves to be the most spectacular reality show if we are fortunate to see them.

Many animal sightings are reported by one of our veteran trail blazers, Larry Linn, on a weekly basis. We are accustomed to wild reptiles roaming the wetlands of the Alligator Creek Preserve. A problem encounter has never occurred in the 33 years we have been open for nature exploration. Still, guests should always use caution when a resident alligator is sighted. Hikers can and should always detour around them.

Alligator Creek Preserve is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. A convenient walk-through is open from dawn to dusk.

Doris J. Button, CEO

Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center

