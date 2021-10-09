Please allow me to expand on an Sept. 22, 2021 editorial about saving our trees. I agree that removal of vegetation in all forms just to be replaced with roads and buildings needs to be addressed.
I conducted an experiment on 9/29/21, 1:30 p.m., using an ordinary household thermometer.
The sky was clear with a few clouds. My car thermometer said the outside temperature was 92. An average day. I went to my local parking lot that was paved in black asphalt. I placed the thermometer in full sun face up. After 4 minutes it read 110... after 8 minutes 115. I then placed the thermometer in a near-by grass field. After 4 minutes it read 101. After 8 minutes 106. In a near-by parking lot paved w/ concrete it read 116 after 4 minutes. After 8 minutes 119. I then placed the thermometer under a shade tree in my yard. After 4 minutes it read 85. After 8 minutes 85. That was not a Type-O. This is just my findings.
Do we need more highways and interstates? Do we need more mega-unit housing and apartment complex's or shopping centers? Our state and local zoning officials need to be more aware. Why can't they insist that property that was previously developed, sitting vacant be reused before granting use permits on virgin soil? We cannot continue to encase our planet in asphalt and concrete! Lets not make this a problem for the next generation or two.
