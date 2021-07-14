Editor:
It's all about freedom in America.
In America, regardless of political affiliation, skin color, or creed, we enjoy freedom as our Constitution guarantees! The present administration is blind to this truism!
Censorship, has no place in this day and age in America! Our society demands a rule of law, for and by everyone. If we do not have that, we have nothing but a dictatorship.
We all know that Hunter Biden and Hillary Clinton, have violated many federal laws, yet they are not indicted? Why? Our enemies are amassing arms and evil intentions as we speak! America is expressing weakness and a lack of conviction regarding these enemies (China, Russia, North Korea, some in the Middle East and Iran). America is engaged in an internal political war, as our enemies observe and prepare to take advantage of our obvious weaknesses!
Trump — love him or hate him — prepared this country for strength, through power. Biden has overturned every good thing, Trump did. Now, America is more vulnerable than ever before in history! The Democrat party and our once-great media, have miserably failed this country! Progressivism, "BLM, "Antifa" are all enemies of the state, but Democrats, fail to recognize this unfortunate fact.
Everyone out there is entitled to their opinion and to express that opinion. I strongly urge you to do exactly that, in this and other venues). If you do not do that, everyone will assume you don't care. If America does not have freedom, what will this country be called? Not America.
Ronald Hatt
Rotonda West
