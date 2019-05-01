Editor:
I want to share my thoughts after reading a letter in Saturday's paper.
As a registered nurse I have practiced nursing in inpatient and outpatient settings and taught nursing since 1967. I have worked in ICUs and clinics, in very large and small hospitals, in both for profit and nonprofit facilities. It does matter where you receive care.
I can highly recommend Sarasota Memorial Hospital System. They are a magnet hospital receiving national awards. It made me proud to be a nurse to receive the care they have provided my husband and myself.
An ER is available on Toledo Blade Boulevard and a new Sarasota Memorial Hospital will be opening off the Laurel Road exit north of us off Interstate 75. We can begin to “vote” with our feet and use superior care that is near us.
My second thought is for the 40 million to 45 million of our neighbors; men,women and yes, even babies and children who have no health insurance. It does not matter how wonderful the care is when we have a system that we pay big, big money for that does not provide care to all those who need it but makes some rich. It is wasteful and cruel to provide care in the ER setting that could have prevented by early treatment.
Let’s all join together and vote so that all our people can have health care. Ask any nurse you know about the state of health care in this country.
Carol Nicholson
Port Charlotte
