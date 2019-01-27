Editor:
There is currently a bill in the Florida Legislature proposing punishment for lying to lawmakers, including a $1,000 fine and jail time. This bill would include deliberately making false statements while testifying before a committee.
I propose that it be enacted to include making government officials liable as well. I believe it should start at the top with POTUS.
Judith Schumacher
Englewood
