The existing voucher scholarship program focuses on children from low-income families and children with disabilities. This new bill will wipe out family income requirements, allowing all Florida students to be eligible if the child does not attend public school.
Even millionaires would be eligible to raid the funds for expensive private schools or homeschooling services, all at the expense of the state education budget and taxpayers.
We taxpayers would fund more voucher schools that are exempt from state rules regarding teacher qualifications, academic standards and testing.
Voucher schools can charge tuition that is higher than the scholarship amount per student, essentially forcing families to fill the financial gap. Not a problem for rich families while poor families stay in public schools!
Public schools serve all students, but voucher schools are allowed to discriminate against students with disabilities, different religions, different sexual orientations and disadvantaged backgrounds.
Ninety percent of Florida students are enrolled in public schools that are currently suffering from a teacher deficit and large class sizes. This could be fixed by addressing these existing public school issues with increased funding, rather than encouraging private schooling via vouchers. Why should 90% of students and their families be punished with HB 1, while taxpayer funding supports the remaining 10%?
Please call our local representative, Michael Grant at 850-717-5075, Committee Chair Kaylee Tuck at 850-717-5083 and Vice Chair Traci Koster at 850-717-5066 and tell them you oppose this bill.
