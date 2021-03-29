Editor,
This morning my husband and I stopped at Eyeglass World in Port Charlotte to see if they would adjust my husband's eyeglasses. We were so very fortunate that Optician Jennifer E. take care of us.
She was aware that the eyeglasses were not purchased from her store however that did not stop her from spending a lot of time with him to get them fixed. She really did a lot of work on the frames and my husband admits that this is the first time in many years that his glasses fit! This superior service needs to be recognized and I hope you will print my letter. One person truly can make a huge difference in a person's life.
Thanks to Eyeglass World for hiring such a caring, knowledgeable and kind woman.
Janine Schmitt
Punta Gorda
