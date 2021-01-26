Editor:
You must respect yourself. I learned in life never to let anyone take advantage of me. I check facts before making a decision. As an engineer I know facts must be checked or failure will result.
I am a patriotic American who served our country during Vietnam. So I became concerned when people started claiming that the presidential election was filled with fraud and cheating. If true we must correct the injustice.
I began by investigating the 62 lawsuits and court cases. In 61 cases the documents were filled with baseless accusations with no proof. After review they were justifiably thrown out by the courts. Even Giuliani admitted in court that he had no evidence to substantiate his claims. Review the cases for yourself. Two Supreme Court cases were thrown out for the same reasons.
Next Trump sent 16 of his assistant U.S. attorneys to investigate the election. All 16 attorneys returned with the verdict no fraud no cheating calling it the cleanest and fairest elections in history. Even Attorney General Barr agreed with their report.
Next he sent a H.S. Cyber Security to investigate. They reported the same findings a clean and fair election.
A $1 million reward was offered for proof of fraud or cheating. That reward remains in the bank because no one has been able to prove any fraud or cheating in the election.
Be honest with yourself. Regain your self-respect and reject the lies you have been force fed. Show me the proof.
Dennis Ouellette
Port Charlotte
