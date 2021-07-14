Editor:
In an earlier letter I showed how social media giants earn billions by the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and huge data files to generate notifications automatically to tease users to click more often. Each click earns them more advertising revenue. With each encouraged click, perhaps the greatest transfer of wealth and power ever is taking place from ordinary citizens to social media elites.
As a human being, it is hard for me to grasp that Facebook, for example, maintains as many as 52,000 data points on each of their users (source CNBC). Their AI algorithms gather this information from Facebook posts, posts on other social media, searches, emails, commercial data vendors and other sources. These algorithms track what you watch, like and click on, and then it passes that information on to Facebook advertisers as well.
Examples of the kinds of data points mentioned above are the basics: Location, Age, Gender, Language, Education Level, Ethnicity, Income and Net Worth; but also Expectant Parents, Employer, Age of Car, Credit Card Types, Users Who Buy Beauty Products, TV Shows Watched, Users Who Use Coupons, Users in New Relationships, Users In New Jobs, Users Newly Engaged, Users Newly Married, Users Who Own Motorcycles, Users Who Listen to the Radio, to name a few.
With 235 million American Facebook users (two-thirds of our population) and 3 billion worldwide, democracies are threatened here and everywhere as the public square is taken over by its great power and willingness to censor views it dislikes.
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.