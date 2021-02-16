Editor:

Alway considered myself a normal, retired American citizen. My whole family has and do love God and country for all.

Our parents taught us the difference between a little white lie and a big ugly black lie. None at news media seems to know or understand the difference? Do we still have freedom of speech?

Yesterday a social media (Facebook) shut me down for three-plus days. Why? Because I used my freedom of speech on a certain subject. I am not an important person so I can see why the Democrats, social medias, and socialist want the real truth hidden.

I will not have duck tape over my mouth to shut me up. I stand for the flag, kneel for God and support Trump more now!

Esther File Bentley

Arcadia

