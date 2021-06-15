Editor:
Whenever owners and executives from social media firms speak in public about their use of artificial intelligence (AI), it always comes across as something nebulous, and leaves many people visualizing AI as related mostly to human-like robots.
However, one of the real ways that AI is destroying lives, especially children's lives, is through the AI technology known as Push Notifications (PN). Once a user gives permission for notifications, social media's servers use their extensive stores of data to generate PNs automatically when some triggering event happens. For example, a boy may secretly like a certain girl. It's a secret to everyone but Facebook, which picked it up from some post or search by the boy, and has it in its database, Let's say that girl posts her picture on social media. Facebook's AI notices this and automatically PNs the boy, who then feels compelled to click on the notification. The goal is to increase substantially the number of times each user clicks each day, which generates more advertising revenue to the tech firm.
Let's also say that Facebook's database includes 500 Antifa members within 100 miles of Portland, Oregon, and someone Tweets a call to protest racism there at 6 p.m. tomorrow. Facebook's AI notices the post and then automatically PNs all 500. Now expand this to include everyone else with a Facebook account within 100 miles who has ever protested or complained about racism. This produces thousands more clicks and often turns a peaceful protest into a violent riot.
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
