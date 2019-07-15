Editor:
As predicted in my email to the county, the rain water has gotten within inches of my garage door.
This is caused by construction at Dunedin Court. The contractor has blocked the swale and also has a smelly port-a-potty parked in it. Apparently, this is not a violation of any sort, as complaints from my neighbors have also been ignored.
Let's see what this week's rains can do.
Andrew Schyhol
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.