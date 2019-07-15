Editor:

As predicted in my email to the county, the rain water has gotten within inches of my garage door.

This is caused by construction at Dunedin Court. The contractor has blocked the swale and also has a smelly port-a-potty parked in it. Apparently, this is not a violation of any sort, as complaints from my neighbors have also been ignored.

Let's see what this week's rains can do.

Andrew Schyhol

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments