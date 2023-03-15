Last night we watched an inspiring movie called, "Till."
The story is about a mother who lost her son to southern racism and hatred. Murdered for no other crime than whistling at a white girl. Mami was brave enough to stand up to these criminals and their unjust system.
He was visiting his cousins and helping out on his uncle's cotton farm. This was the Jim Crow south where racial hatred was still profound and acted out freely throughout the south. The year was 1955. His name was Emmit Till, the only son of Mamie Till.
However, with the MAGA extremist like Florida's governor, Ron DeSantis we are again embracing that old racist mindset of the Jim Crow South. They are justifying it because it offends young white children, it offends good Christian white families, and most importantly, it makes the USA look bad.
I am a retired social studies teacher. I used this story to teach students about the history of Jim Crow, racism, and hatred in this country. My students of all races, religions, gender, and culture understood the lessons better than most adults, and no one felt burdened by that knowledge. In fact, most were impressed by how we, as a people, could change and move away from that kind of meanness.
We are a nation that learns from our history. We cannot learn it if we must suppress the parts we don’t like.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.