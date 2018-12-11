Editor:
A recent letter refers to the Mylankovitch cycles and upper atmosphere cooling.
The "M" cycle and related cosmic affects of sun spots and the like are theoretical. In researching these phenomenon I found no reports of supported documentation that these theories are fact. Charles Rink of NASA wrote in 2009 that NASA satellites had recorded dramatic upper atmospheric cooling. Toward the end of the article he said that the upper atmosphere was cooling in response to increased CO2. The greenhouse effect "traps" gasses and increases temperatures in the lower atmosphere.
In another article, dated September 2018 by Dr. Phillips of NASA, he states that sunspot activity has all but stopped in 2018. Also, that the sun's ultraviolet activity has all but ceased as well. The instrument package, SABER, is onboard the satellite Timed that has been in orbit for near 17 years.
These measurements are fact. So, indirectly, this critic offers information that supports the current climate facts. Regardless of these cycles, the earth is warming while the upper atmosphere is cooling. This effect is at least partially caused by climate change activities. CO2 and other greenhouse gasses trap heat in the lower atmosphere and blocks heat from reaching the upper atmosphere, which adds to the cooling effect there.
David Moe
Punta Gorda
