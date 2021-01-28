Editor:
As a Sun subscriber I read everything in it, including, but not limited to the letters to the editor. When I read these letters I expect to read people’s opinions on the facts. What I find instead are opinions presented as facts. People who don’t know the truth fall into the trap of believing these lies.
It’s time for the Sun to fact check these letters and not print them. If it does not follow this recommendation it is adding to the “fake news" epidemic that is ruining this country. People must stop believing everything they read or see on the internet and Fox News and start fact-checking. Th enewspaper's responsibility is to do the same.
How to begin? That’s simple. Go to Google and type in your “fact". The truth will appear. Surprise! Trump lost the election. There is no child sex ring being run by Hillary Clinton. The election of 2020 was fair and not fraudulent as some still say. Try fact-checking. Look at it as a learning experience. Stop spreading falsehoods and find the truth. As Larry King once said, “I never learned anything when I was talking.” Do you hear me Sun? I’m speaking to you, also.
Judy Talty
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.