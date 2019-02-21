Editor:
As a longtime resident who has followed the letters section for over 30 years, I’ve only found two occasions to submit a letter to the editor. Here goes number three.
Our “Hate Trump” couple from Rotonda are at it again, and this time the author who bashes Trump for lying (and I agree he’s a liar), tells a few whoppers of his own, hoping to score points in his deranged political world.
“The stock market rise of 25 percent pales next to the 250-300 percent during Obama’s term in office."
Does this mean he wants to compare two years of the Trump presidency stock market returns, to eight years of Obama stock market returns? That’s exactly what the quotes says. Sounds like a fair comparison.
President Obama’s eight years in office allowed for a cumulative stock market increase during that time of approximately 119 percent, quite honorable, I’d say, but a little short of the authors claim of 250-300 percent. Perhaps he’s hitting the medical marijuana a little too hard.
Next subject is the deficit. ”The deficit has gone up $2 trillion in the last two years, the fastest at any time in our history.”
Really? The federal deficit under Trump has unfortunately increased approximately $1.44 trillion, not good. Do you really want to know how much the deficit increased in the first two years of the Obama presidency? Try $2.7 trillion.
I could go on, but I’m trying to stay under the requested 250 word limit. Your grasp of the facts is pitiful at best.
Randy Wojcik
Englewood
