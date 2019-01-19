Editor:
As a Michigan teacher, I remember migrants coming every fall to pick produce. They were welcomed, and schools provided services to their children. “Illegal” or legal wasn’t discussed. We needed these good workers.
A friend did accounting for a landscaping company. Their migrant employees had to provide a Social Security number to get a job, one likely purchased on the black market. These employees paid Medicare, Social Security and income taxes that they would never benefit from. This money went into the system for someone else’s use.
Everyone looked the other way while these workers performed, and companies and consumers benefited.
This went on for decades until 2008, when the crash happened. Then, suddenly, the “illegals” were taking our jobs and hurting our economy.
Did we collectively forget the Wall Street shenanigans? Did we not realize automation had taken over many jobs?
But, Trump took this argument, infused it with racism, and rode this idea into “Build the Wall.”
What are the facts about what is happening at our southern border?
The number of foreigners crossing that border has dropped. Contrary to Trump’s rantings, the majority of illegal drugs come across regular borders, smuggled in. Immigrants commit less crime than the average American.
Experts state that installing and using better technology would be more effective than a wall – and cheaper.
Consider this: Do we use facts and informed dialogue to direct our country, or do we spend billions of dollars on a border wall?
Carolyn Medland
Englewood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.